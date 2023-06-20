Woman found shot to death inside Central Islip home

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman in
Central Islip.

Third Precinct police officers responded to 117 Hawthorne Ave. after a family member of
Shayna Staton reported finding her dead inside her residence on June 19 at 9:41 p.m. Staton, 39, who suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call
anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

