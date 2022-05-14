South Setauket man killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Saint James in the morning hours of Saturday, May 14.

Robert Greene was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus eastbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle struck a 2022 International tractor trailer backing in to an Acura dealership, located at 780 Middle Country Road, at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Greene, 33, of South Setauket, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, Azeddine Fridjat, 57, of Enfield, Connecticut, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. The tractor trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.