Sound Beach’s Hartlin Inn closes

A community staple has officially shut its doors for good.

The Hartlin Inn, located at 30 New York Ave in Sound Beach, announced this week that they will be closing after 25 years in business.

Linda Sarich, one of its three owners, said the trio is preparing to retire.

“We were going to try and reopen in April, but after COVID, it was very stressful,” she said.

Sarich said the Hartlin Inn had to temporarily close, like other restaurants did, right before St. Patrick’s Day last year — their busiest holiday.

When restaurants were allowed to open up with outdoor dining and half capacity in May, Sarich said they scrambled to adhere to the new guidelines, but it was a stressful situation.

“We just weren’t doing enough business with 50% capacity,” she said.

Sarich added that the Inn holds just 11 tables, so half of it would fit only six.

The Hartlin Inn closed for the winter, because the owners didn’t want to operate additional costs with low revenue and let go of their staff.

Recently, the owners talked it over, preparing to reopen in April and decided it was time to close up shop.

April 12 would have been the inn’s 25th anniversary.

“It’s a sad thing, but at least were going out on our own terms,” Sarich said. “We’ve been talking about retiring and COVID forced our hand … the next people who come in will make it a great place. I have high hopes.”