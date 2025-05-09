Sound Beach man bikes 55 miles for glioblastoma research

By Bill Landon

For Eric Hurnyak, the battle with glioblastoma was a personal one when he lost his mom, Barbara Johnson Hurnyak, to this insidious disease in March. The Sound Beach resident wanted to raise awareness by doing what he did when he was his mother’s primary caregiver for the better part of two years: by riding his bike to clear his head.

The May 4 fundraising event started from the Stony Brook Village Center and took the North Shore Rail Trail from Port Jefferson to Wading River, which marked the 20-mile mark with 35 miles to go until Greenport.

“My mother wanted to find a clinical trial or advanced research program, but her case was so far advanced there weren’t a lot of options,” Hurnyak said. “So, after two years it’s hard to give up the fight. So raising money to further the research into this dreaded disease is what I’ve turned to, as we’ve passed the six-thousand-dollar mark as of yesterday morning.”

The balance of the ride included stops at On the Docks in Aquebogue and the Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck before finishing at Andy’s restaurant on Front Street in Greenport.

Proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Research Organization, For more information visit https://www.gbmresearch.org/.