Ward Melville softball team raises money for Gabby Petito Foundation

By Steven Zaitz

The Ward Melville softball team held their 5th annual charity game on May 3 for the benefit of the Gabby Petito Foundation and to bring awareness to domestic abuse.

For the past five seasons, the team has chosen a different charity to support and, for 2025, the team selected the Gabby Petito Foundation.

Petito, who attended Bayport-Blue Point High School, was 22 years old when she was murdered by her fiancé in 2021 during a cross-country road trip. The foundation’s mission is to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations through education, awareness and prevention strategies.

Purple balloons, bunting and petals of lilac and lavender festooned the grounds near the softball field and, although it was only 10 o’clock in the morning, the strengthening whiff of fire-grilled hot dogs tantalized the taste buds.

Posters of Petito stood on easels near the backstop and an ice sculpture rested on a purple-and-pink draped table that was protected from the morning sun by a canvas tent. Two banners devoted to Petito and her namesake organization hung on the centerfield fence.

Dana Powell, mom of senior star player Emerson Powell, who is currently on the injured list, organized much of this event, which has raised more than $10,000 so far.

“We felt it would be great because this is a team of young ladies to bring awareness to domestic abuse and teach them — and the community — that it does start young. We want everyone to look for the signs,” said Powell, who is the head of the team’s booster club. “The Gabby Petito Foundation is doing amazing things to protect not just young women but also young men and missing persons.”

Members of Petito’s family participated in the pregame service and entered the field through the third-base fence, passing through a welcoming line of players holding their bats in an overhead V formation. The procession was led by Petito’s grandmother, Mary Wickman, and the family of about 10, who were all greeted by warm applause as they took their place near the middle of the diamond. Ward Melville head softball coach Joe Burger addressed the crowd near the third-base bleachers.

“There are times when our athletes need more than coaching,” Burger told the crowd. “They need to be lifted up, be seen, heard and supported. When the pressure of life and the game becomes too heavy, they need to know that we are standing right beside them and that we believe in them.”

Ward Melville players, coaches and most of the parents wore special purple shirts for this game that promoted the event on the front of the shirt and Gabby Petito Foundation. On the back, the phrase Love Doesn’t Hurt was written inside a heart-shaped border. Bellport donned similar shirts, but theirs were mostly white with purple trim.

Lady Patriots players Isabella Parente, Sara Kropp, Cate Scolaro and Kaitlyn Morales spoke to the crowd about how much they have learned about the many forms of domestic abuse and what can be done to help.

“I have learned that there are many resources and support available,” said Scolaro, who is an 11th grader. “Hotlines, shelters, counseling services and legal assistance are some of these and it is important to know that you are never alone and there is always help to escape the cycle of abuse and rebuild a safe life.”

Mary Wickman closed the oratorical portion of the ceremony with a heartfelt thank you to the team, the school and the Three Village community. Petito’s cousin, Bubba Wickman, a middle schooler in the Middle Country Central School District and a grandchild of Mary, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Patriots catcher Haley Mauser, as last-minute hugs were shared on and around the field up until the very last moments before the umpire shouted “Play Ball.” During this time, the team presented Mary Wickman with a bright yellow, glass-encased softball signed by every member of the team, along with a bouquet of pink and white flowers. As she posed for photos and hugged each player, Wickman was awash with emotion.

“Being a team isn’t just about what happens on the field, it’s about fighting for something bigger,” said Mary Wickman. “And these young women have done just that. To the coaches and the players and the school and the community, I say thank you for taking the time, energy as a force for good. For the love of Gabby, keep leading, keep caring and using your voice to make a difference.”

On the field the Lady Patriots certainly made a difference too, as they beat Bellport by a score of 17-5. Senior second baseman Sophie Reed hit a grand-slam home run in the first inning and Ward Melville raced out to a 7-0 lead after just one inning. Starting pitcher Makenna Steinberg struck out 10 Bellport batters for the win.