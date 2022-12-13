Smithtown West Bulls wrestling shines at invitational SportsTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - December 13, 2022 0 94 1 of 10 Smithtown West’s Jack DiMaggio competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West’s Jack DiMaggio competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West’s Joseph Jaeger competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West’s Anthony Santaniello competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West’s Anthony Santaniello competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West’s Tyler Tuckey competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West’s Tyler Tuckey competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West competes in the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10. Bill Landon photo Smithtown West hit the mats at the Carl T. Korpi wrestling invitational at Miller Place High School Dec. 10 with championship performances by Joseph Jaeger at 102 pounds, pinning his opponent in the championship final at the 3:09 mark. Teammate Jack DiMaggio, at 138 pounds, defeated his opponent by a 4-2 decision, and Kenneth Leverich, at 145, ended it early, winning his match with a pin at the 1:23 mark. Michael Teplansky defeated Zack Wilson of Shoreham Wading River by major decision. In consolation finals, Anthony Santaniello, at 145, defeated Vincent Zimmerman, of Centereach, and Philip Reneiris pinned his opponent at the 4:44 mark. The Bulls are back in action when they travel to West Islip for a league matchup Dec 14 with the first bout scheduled for 6 p.m.