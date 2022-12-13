Ward Melville Patriots escape with victory SportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - December 13, 2022 0 67 1 of 18 Ward Melville senior guard Julia Greek shoots for two in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank nails a three pointer in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan turns baseline in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior guard Julia Greek scores in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville freshman Jaclyn Engel drives the lane in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Kyra Gianelli shoots for two in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Catie Edson drains a triple in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Photo by Bill Landon Loose ball. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior guard Julia Greek nails a three-pointer in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior guard Julia Greek scores in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank drives the lane in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville sophomore forward Addison Dellaporta shoots in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior guard Julia Greek drives the lane in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca passes baseline in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Kyra Gianelli looks inside in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Catie Edson passes inside in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank drives the lane in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan drives the baseline in a road game against Connetquot Dec. 12. Bill Landon Photo The Patriots of Ward Melville were fortunate to escape with a 47-44 victory over Connetquot in a League II road game Dec. 12. The win was despite Brooke Elizalde’s performance, netting six three-pointers and three field goals for the T-Birds. Ward Melville senior Julia Greek put in another dominant performance with seven field goals and three triples for 23 points. Senior Catie Edson netted seven points, as did sophomore Julia Dank, and teammate Grace Balocca, a junior, added five. The win lifts the Patriots 2-1, and they are back in action Thursday, Dec. 15, when they host Centereach at 5 p.m.