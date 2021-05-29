Smithtown Village Craft Fair postponed until June 27

Update: Due to the forecasted 100% chance of rain this weekend, the Smithtown Village Craft Fair will be moved to Sunday, June 27.

Village Craft Fair

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts a Village Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 100 artists and artisans featuring one of a kind creations and designs. Rain date is May 30. Social distancing and masks required. Free admission. For more information, call 631-846-1459.