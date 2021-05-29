Vanderbilt Museum announces virtual summer children’s workshops

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers virtual museum workshops for children in kindergarten through Grade 3 in July and August. Workshops will be held via Zoom and will include a virtual tour of the collections, interactive sessions with a museum educator, creative projects, and a complimentary admission to the Museum for a future visit.

Creative projects will be featured on social media. Workshops include Animal Adventure & Dreamy Collage on July 6 and 8 (Children will need a photo of themselves to include in the collage); Trivia & a Craft: Oceans & Recycled Plastic Art on July 13 and 15; Big Cats & Mini Animal Diorama on Aug. 3 and 5; and Trivia & a Craft: African Savanna & Warthog Mask on Aug. 10 and 12.

Project materials (not including glue) can be picked up the week before the workshop date. $15 per child/members are free. Advance registration is required to participate. Please call 631-854-5539 to reserve a space.