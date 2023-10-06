Smithtown Town Board addresses environmental, open burning issues

By Raymond Janis

The Smithtown Town Board was back before the public Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3, for a brief meeting covering an environmental review and the town’s open burning policy.

The board issued a determination of nonsignificance under the State Environmental Quality Review Act for the application for site plan approval by Cox Industries LLC on Old Northport Road, located 60 feet west of Sunken Meadow Parkway in Kings Park.

During the public comment period, resident Michael Rosado rejected the negative SEQRA declaration, claiming the property has had numerous code violations. “Before site plan approval is given to this gentleman or to anybody, those infractions should be remedied,” he said.

Rosado also claimed that open burning has occurred at multiple sites within the Kings Park industrial area, noting that one nearby landscaper has been collecting debris and burning it. “The Smithtown fire marshal was called numerous times,” Rosado said, adding that “the ashes were landing on the vehicles” stored at a neighboring property.

“The Town Code … strictly says that no kindling is allowed on private property in the Town of Smithtown,” he added. “I just hope that this board will address that issue so the open burning stops in the industrial area.”

Responding to Rosado’s inquiries, town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) said, “The town attorney has made notes referencing the site plan, and we are aware of that burning situation and working on it with state [Department of Environmental Conversation].”

The Town Board will reconvene on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. for a public hearing to consider the 2024 preliminary budget and a separate public hearing to consider amendments to the zoning code.