Mills Pond Elementary School student Luciana Brown will represent Team USA on the BMX world stage at the 2024 UCI BMX World Championships this coming May.

The 7-year-old beat out dozens of other racers to qualify for the world championships, which take place in South Carolina.

Luciana’s mother, Toniann Brown, said her daughter is feeling “proud and full of love.”

Luciana’s nickname on the track is “Beast Baby.”