Accompsett Middle School students pitch in to make a difference

The need: To provide canned food items for those in the community who are going hungry.

The project: Seven Accompsett Middle School students went to their classmates and encouraged their involvement to collect cans of food for those less fortunate.

The result: More than 2,000 cans of food donated and $2,500 raised.

Twice a year, the Lead4Change organization hosts TheLead4ChangeProject, which is a small grants program that showcases the growth of students as leaders and funds their ideas for community impact.

After collecting 2,384 cans, the students partnered with the Smithtown Township Food Pantry to donate all the cans they had collected.

Lead4Change then donated $2,500 to the pantry to help meet their needs as a community.