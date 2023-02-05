Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents Lovers of Comedy show Feb. 11

Comedian Tim Krompier has been entertaining audiences in New York City and all across the country with his original autobiographical style of comedy for several years now. Having headlined in comedy clubs, theatres, and showcases across the country, and with weekly spots in New York City and Long Island; Tim Krompier has blossomed into a stand-up comedy maven.

In addition to performing stand up on a nightly basis, Tim is now an executive producer of morning shows services for Premiere Radio a subsidiary of iHeartmedia. You can hear his writing and his voice work on stations from New York to L.A. and even Canada.

As you can see Tim is no one trick joke pony. Adding to his performance repertoire over the last several years Tim has become one of the premiere host/moderators in the country after teaming up with Mills Entertainment for their very successful “Back Lot Project”. The Back Lot Project is a live screening of classic films followed by an interview and Q&A session with the film’s star.

To date Tim has interviewed such celebrities as Carey Elwes (The Princess Bride) Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles) Christopher Lloyd (Back To The Future) Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show) William Shatner (Star Trek) John Cusak (Say Anything) John Cleese (Monty Python and The Holy Grail) and most recently Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo (Christmas Vacation).