Smithtown Library board holds first meeting with new president

By Sabrina Artusa

President Annette Galarza of the Smithtown Library held the first regular meeting of the new year Jan. 16. Former president Brianna Baker-Stines is now a trustee.

Among items discussed was the development of a new committee, the Strategic Planning Committee, which will consist of Baker-Stines, Galarza and vice president Mildred Bernstein.

The Building and Grounds Committee approved plans to renovate the audio and visual elements of the Community Room on the lower level of the Smithtown building.

The library received 10 donations in memorial of Frances Kelley, who was a resident of St. James.

Robert Lusak, library director, discussed his intention to strengthen the relationship to the Commack community by partnering the Rotary clubs of Smithtown and Commack. One of the objectives of the partnership is to organize a beach cleanup in the summer.

“So we are going to be partnering with the Commack-Kings Park Rotary Club in the summertime to do an extensive cleanup not only of the Kings Park bluffs but of the Sunken Meadow bluffs as well. It is our way of reaching out to the Commack community,” Lusak said.

The next regular meeting of the library board will be Feb. 20.