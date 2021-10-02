Smithtown Historical Society Fall Lecture Series kicks off Oct. 5

The Smithtown Historical Society presents its annual Fall Lecture Series at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown on Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 7 p.m. All events are free but registration is required by visiting www.smithtownhistorical.org.

October 5th—Smithtown During World War II with SHS Vice-President Maureen Smilow

Join the Smithtown Historical Society’s Vice President and former Smithtown Social Studies teacher Maureen Smilow as she takes us back in time to World War II era Smithtown. Learn how the citizens of our town responded as they were inescapably drawn into the horrific events of the day. Blackened headlights, Victory Gardens and hometown heroes: Smithtowners did their part to make the world safe for democracy.

October 12th—George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring, with Historian Bill Bleyer

Bill Bleyer, former prize-winning staff writer for Newsday, has written extensively about Long Island history for newspapers, magazines, and numerous books. His latest book focuses on the impact of George Washington’s Long Island-based “Culper Spy Ring,” and identifies Revolutionary War sites that remain today.

October 19th—The Lost Boys of Montauk with Journalist Amanda M. Fairbanks

Amanda M. Fairbanks is a journalist who has worked with The New York Times, HuffPost, and at The East Hampton Star, where she wrote investigative stories, features and profiles. Her debut novel is an account of a March 1984 tragedy at sea, when the commercial fishing boat Wind Blown left Montauk Harbor on a routine offshore voyage. The fate of the Wind Blown—the second-worst nautical disaster suffered by a Montauk fishing vessel in over a hundred years—has become interwoven with the local folklore of the East End. The story is a universal tale of family and brotherhood; when the dreams and ambitions of social classes collide.

For further information, please call 631-265-6768.