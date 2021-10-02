Police seek man wanted for Smithtown bank robbery

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Smithtown bank Oct. 2

A man entered TD Bank, located at 714 Smithtown Bypass, at approximately 11:50 a.m. and allegedly handed a teller a note indicating he had a gun and demanding cash. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.

The robber was described as white, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a heavy build and short black hair. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys face mask, a dark sweatshirt, red or orange shorts and black sneakers.

Detective are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.