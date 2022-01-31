Smithtown East girls basketball falls to West

Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda scores in a League III road game against West Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella scores against Smithtown East in a League III home game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella drives the baseline against Smithtown East in a League III home game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella drains a three-pointer against Smithtown East in a League III home game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella drives the lane against Smithtown East in a League III home game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella scores from the top of the key against Smithtown East in a League III matchup Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella scores from the top of the key against Smithtown East in a League III matchup Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser shoots in a League III matchup against East Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser shoots in a League III matchup against East Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Nicole Caputo with the rebound against West in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser scores in a League III matchup Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser drives on Becky Hannwacker in a League III matchup Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser drives on Becky Hannwacker in a League III matchup Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Laura Luikart shoots in a League III matchup against East Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Laura Luikart looks for the rebound in a League III matchup against East Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Karsyn Kondracki drives on Melanie Pappas in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Karsyn Kondracki scores in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Jordan Townes scores against West in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Jordan Townes scores against West in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Jordan Townes nails a trey against West in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Jordan Townes manuevers against West in a League III matchup Jan 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Becky Hannwacker shoots against West in a League III road game Jan 27. Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Charlize Rosado scores against West in a League III road game Jan 27. Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Charlize Rosado lays up for two against West in a League III road game Jan 27. Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior forward Emily Guglielmo goes for the rebound against Smithtown East in a League III home game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West forward Emily Guglielmo and Becky Hannwacker look for the rebound against in a League III game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Becky Hannwacker shoots against West in a League III road game Jan 27. Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda and Ryann Reynolds battle for possession in a League III game Jan 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda scores in a League III road game against West Jan 27. Bill Landon photo

Smithtown West sitting in second place in the League III standings — one game behind Half Hollow Hills East —hosted their crosstown neighbor Smithtown East who briefly led in the opening quarter. However, West was too much for their visitors closing out the game with a 63-32 victory Jan. 27.

Senior Nikki Mennella led the way for West with a three-pointer, seven field goals and two from the free throw line to top the scoring charts with 19 points. Laura Luikart followed with 15 points along with a dozen rebounds, and Karsyn Kondracki netted 12.

Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda banked 10 points, and teammate Jordan Townes scored nine. The loss drops Smithtown East to 3-10 while the win lifts Smithtown West to 11-1 in League, 15-1 overall, with four games remaining before post season play begins.

