Recipe with video: Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry

Savor a New Way to Seafood

(Family Features) Adding salmon to your weekly menu can take dinnertime from drab to delicious. Combining it with bright, fresh veggies heightens the savory experience even more for a burst of seafood flavor.

Loaded with salmon and shrimp, this Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry is a perfect option for putting together a quick yet delicious meal.

Fast becoming a leading source of seafood worldwide, aquaculture is similar to typical agriculture but with fish, shellfish and seaweeds. Farmed seafood can be raised and harvested in either fresh or seawater, where natural conditions are recreated.

However, not all seafood you find in the grocery aisles is the same. Despite industry advances, aquaculture still faces challenges with fraud, mislabeling and questionable conditions. That’s why it’s important to look for responsible seafood products that are labeled by a trusted certification process.

For example, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council is a non-profit certification program that has created and enforced the world’s strictest and highest standards for seafood farming since 2010. Today, it is transforming the seafood industry with a new level of certification for farmed seafood. This “new way to seafood” includes:

Seafood that can be traced all the way from the farm to the store, ensuring the seafood you buy is what it claims to be

The strictest combination of requirements to protect the environment, workers and communities on the farms where seafood is raised

Improving farmed seafood quality and safety

Visit NewWaytoSeafood.com to find more information about the certification process.

Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry

Recipe courtesy of MOWI on behalf of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

YIELD: Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

2 pieces of salmon

1 cup wild rice

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 clove garlic, sliced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1 cup pumpkin or butternut squash, diced

1 tablespoon lemongrass, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons red curry paste

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1/4 cup tomatoes

4 shrimp

1 lime, quartered

2-3 cilantro leaves, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Cut salmon into 1/2-inch cubes. Cook rice according to package instructions.

In large skillet, heat coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onion and pumpkin or squash; saute 5 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Mix in lemongrass and curry paste. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until fragrant.

Add coconut milk, fish sauce and tomatoes; mix thoroughly. Add shrimp and salmon; cook until done.

Serve with rice and lime quarters. Sprinkle with cilantro.

