Health screening kiosk gifted to St. Johnland Nursing Center

The Townwide Fund of Huntington recently gifted a new Accushield Health Screening kiosk to St. Johnland Nursing Center of Kings Park. CEO Mary Jean Weber welcomed Townwide Fund President-Elect Greg Kennedy, Executive Director Alice Marie Rorke, Grants Chair Janice Whelan and Board Member Jim Powers at the installation and dedication of the kiosk in the lobby of the nursing center on Jan. 20.

Pictured are St. Johnland Nursing Center CEO MaryJean Weber, Administrator Nicolas Destinville and Director of Development Trish Rongo with TWF President-Elect Greg Kennedy, Board Members Janice Whelan and Jim Powers with Executive Director Alice Marie Rorke.

Funded by a grant from the Townwide Fund, the Accushield kiosk will automatically scan staff and visitors for a temperature check and ask a series of health questions that will allow for improved safety measures and contact tracing should it be needed. “Resident and staff safety are a priority at St. Johnland, and the gift of this invaluable piece of equipment allows us a streamlined system for tracking visitors and staff,” said Weber.