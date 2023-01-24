Smithtown East boys basketball edges Centereach

Smithtown East boys basketball edges Centereach

Centereach senior Evan Grant lays up for two for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Christopher Buzaid shoots for two for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Christopher Buzaid lays up for two in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Tim McCarthy scores for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Christopher Buzaid shoots for two for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Xander Torres scores for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach junior Logan Norman scores for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Will Kiernan goes to the rim for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Dominic Galati lays up for two in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Dominic Galati shoots for two in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Benjiman Haug drives the baseline in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Tim McCarthy boxes out for the Cougars in a road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Traven Pannell shoots two in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East freshman Craig O’neill scores in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Benjiman Haug fights his way to the rim in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Benjiman Haug scores in a home game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon

The Bulls of Smithtown East (7-4) needed a win to secure a postseason appearance when they hosted Centereach (7-4) but they fell behind by seven points at the halftime break.

Smithtown East senior Benjiman Haug, however, provided the necessary spark in the third quarter, putting his team out front. The Bulls never looked back, winning the contest, 58-48, in this Division II matchup Monday, Jan. 23. 

Haug finished with 22 points, and teammates James Burton and Dominic Galati netted 12 and 11, respectively.  

Centereach senior Tim McCarthy topped the scoring chart for the Cougars with 10 field goals, a three-pointer and four free throws for 27 points. 

The win lifts Smithtown East to 8-4 in league, 11-4 overall. The loss drops the Cougars to 7-5 with four games remaining before postseason play begins. 

