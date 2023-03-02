Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats secure Suffolk County title over Kings Park

Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello battles down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan goes to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon
Seniors Dana Menier and GraceAnn Leonard fight for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan blocks a shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Juliet Smalley and Kelsey Hughes look for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan shoots from the corner. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Kelsey Hughes battles for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard lays up for two of her 27 points. Photo by Bill Landon
Fast break. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Ryan Currier shoots from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Jaxie Cestone drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior MaryEllen Gilchriest nails a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Jaxie Cestone scores two. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior MaryEllen Gilchriest scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Ryan Currier shoots two. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Dana Menier battles her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman battles for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Juliet Smalley drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior MaryEllen Gilchriest scores. Photo by Bill Landon
100 percent. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Jaxie Cestone scores two. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Ryan Currier scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Dana Menier nails a triple. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park bench. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Jaxie Cestone drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Victory in hand. Photo by Bill Landon
The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River clinch the Suffolk County Class A championship. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats win. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats win. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats win. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats win. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River head coach Adam Lievre, left, accepts the Suffolk County Class A Championship plaque from basketball sports chair Bill Denniston at Stony Brook University Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River clinch the Suffolk County Class A championship at Stony Brook University Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River clinch the Suffolk County Class A championship at Stony Brook University Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River clinch the Suffolk County Class A championship at Stony Brook University Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River clinch the Suffolk County Class A championship at Stony Brook University Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon

The only undefeated team in Suffolk County at 22-0, the Wildcats found themselves trailing by two points at the halftime break. They would need Annie Sheehan’s free throw appearance to put the Wildcats back out front when the senior sank both to retake the lead 37-36 with 4:16 left in the third quarter. 

A three-pointer from GraceAnn Leonard would re-tie the game at 51-all with four minutes left in regulation. But the Wildcats’ unrelenting defense contained the Lady Kingsmens’ potent offense down the stretch. SWR closed the game for a 63-56 victory, delivering the program its first-ever Suffolk County title. 

Leonard led the Wildcats with 27 points. Sophie Costello added 16, and Sheehan banked 10.

Jaxie Cestone led Kings Park in scoring with 18 points, and Ryan Currier also netted 15.  

The win sends the 23-0 Wildcats to the Long Island Championship round on Saturday, March 11, when they face the Nassau class A title winner at Farmingdale State College. Game time is slated for 3 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

