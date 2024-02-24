Shoreham-Wading River Lady Wildcats rout Mariners on senior night

1 of 12

By Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats made short work of Southampton to close out their regular season play on senior night. Both seniors Tiana Barone and Juliana Mahan were honored midcourt in a pregame ceremony and were joined by their parents Thursday afternoon Feb. 15. The Wildcats, No. 2 seed at 13-6, set the tone early, easily out pacing the Mariners in a game where everyone had playing time in the 59-16 League VI victory.

Mahan the team leader did what she’s done all season long, topping the scoring chart with 22 points this time. A pair of sophomores Kady Keegan netted 16 with Leslie Jablonski adding seven while Barone and junior Alyssa Bell banked four points apiece.

Clinching second place at 10-2 in their division behind league leader Mount Sinai, the Wildcats now participate in postseason play. As No. 4 seed, SWR hosts No. 5 seed Islip Friday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.