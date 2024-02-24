Shoreham-Wading River Lady Wildcats rout Mariners on senior night

Shoreham-Wading River Lady Wildcats rout Mariners on senior night

by -
0 2
Seniors Tiana Barone (l) and Juliana Mahan are joined by their parents in a pregame presentation. Photo by Bill Landon
1 of 12
Brooke Andresen banks two for the Wildcats in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Shealyn Varbero goes to the rim for the Wildcats in a home game Feb. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Ava Weingartner banks two for the Wildcats in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Jocelyn Kavanaugh banks two for the Wildcats in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading Rivers Haylie Abrams gets mugged in the paint in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat senior Juliana Mahan banks two in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Tiana Barone scores in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Stamatia Almiroudis fights her way to the rim for the Wildcats in a home game Feb. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Leslie Jablonski nails a three-pointer for the Wildcats in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat senior Tiana Barone shoots in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat senior Tiana Barone looks for the rebound in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Seniors Tiana Barone (l) and Juliana Mahan are joined by their parents in a pregame presentation. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats made short work of Southampton to close out their regular season play on senior night. Both seniors Tiana Barone and Juliana Mahan were honored midcourt in a pregame ceremony and were joined by their parents Thursday afternoon Feb. 15. The Wildcats, No. 2 seed at 13-6, set the tone early, easily out pacing the Mariners in a game where everyone had playing time in the 59-16 League VI victory.

Mahan the team leader did what she’s done all season long, topping the scoring chart with 22 points this time. A pair of sophomores Kady Keegan netted 16 with Leslie Jablonski adding seven while Barone and junior Alyssa Bell banked four points apiece.

Clinching second place at 10-2 in their division behind league leader Mount Sinai, the Wildcats now participate in postseason play. As No. 4 seed, SWR hosts No. 5 seed Islip Friday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 12

0 12

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply