Shoreham-Wading River congratulates Class of 2024

Shoreham-Wading River High School held its 48th commencement ceremony on Friday, June 21. Families and spectators were welcomed by Principal Frank Pugliese, followed by the national anthem performed by Torre Cintorino, Cassandra Keany, Emily Murray and Robert Tacke, with ASL interpretation by Abigail DeLumen, Carly Mulroy, Elizabeth Sabino and Emma Turley.

Salutatorian Lucas Portuese addressed his peers, expressing gratitude to teachers, family and others who guided them to success. Assistant Principal John Holownia then recognized members of the Class of 2024 who will serve in the Armed Forces after graduation: Alexander Castillo (U.S. Air National Guard), Keith Donnellan (U.S. Army), Armani Foglia (U.S. Navy), Jennifer Mensche (U.S. Navy) and Kyle Rose (U.S. Air Force ROTC). Tacke performed Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Valedictorian James Minetti expressed gratitude to his parents and siblings, and encouraged his classmates to pursue their passions, spend time productively and contribute meaningfully. Superintendent of Schools Gerard Poole commended the students for their achievements in academics, arts and athletics. He expressed hope for the graduates’ futures, urging them to embrace their aspirations and dreams.

Pugliese called for a moment of silence for members of the Class of 2024, John Kane and Andrew McMorris, who were honored posthumously with diplomas. Pugliese also recognized the Exceptional Academic Seniors before inviting each member of the Class of 2024 to receive their diploma. Finally, he led Minetti and Portuese in the ceremonial turning of the tassels, prompting cheers and applause throughout the audience.