Shelter Pets of the Week: Kittens!

This week’s featured shelter pets of the week are … kittens, kittens and more kittens!

Kitten season is in full swing and the Smithtown Animal Shelter has several adorable little ones to add to any family. Most kittens are between 10 to 16 weeks old and are spayed/neutered, tested and microchipped! Come fall in love!

If you are interested in meeting the many kittens waiting at the shelter, please fill out an adoption application online at www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.