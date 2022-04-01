Shelter Pets of the Week: Cali and Archie

MEET CALI AND ARCHIE!

This week’s featured shelter pets are a pair of bonded two year old siblings, Cali (calico) and Archie (tabby and white) available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

These two sweethearts come from a feral cat colony where their caretaker worked very hard to socialize them. Cali is very outgoing and affectionate with everyone. Archie loves his caretaker very much and will roll over for belly rubs and play with her. He is very shy of other people. With some time and patience, and Cali to lead the way, we know that Archie will learn to trust a family too. These two can be seen cuddling together all day long and would really like to stay together.

If you would like to meet Cali and Archie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.