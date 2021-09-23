Shelter Pet of the Week: Zeus

1 of 4

MEET ZEUS!

This week’s shelter pet is Zeus, a 3-year-old male Golden Retriever. This handsome boy was rescued from a Florida shelter by a local family and then surrendered to the Smithtown Animal Shelter. He is a sweet and affectionate dog that craves human contact and company.

Zeus clearly lacked proper socialization in his early years. He is a timid and jumpy and needs a strong, loving and experienced leader to help him gain confidence so he may enjoy the world around him. Because of his fears, the shelter would prefer him to go to a home with no children or other pets.

Zeus is also currently being treated for heartworm disease. He will only be available for foster or foster to adopt until his treatment is complete and he is cleared to be neutered.

This poor boy has been failed in the past; let’s write him the happy ending he deserves!

If you are interested in meeting Zeus, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a dog run and a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.