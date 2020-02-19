Shelter Pet of the Week: Rose

This week’s shelter pet is Rose, a beautiful 1½-year-old black domestic short-haired cat currently available for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter.

Rose loves to play explore, enjoys meals and being in the mix of things. This social gal is patiently waiting on her forever family to bring her home! Rose comes spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Rose and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com.