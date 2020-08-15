Shelter Pet of the Week: Pinto

MEET PINTO!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Pinto, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd/Mountain Feist mix who was rescued from a high kill shelter in Georgia and is now safe at Kent Animal Shelter.

Pinto is good with other dogs. He’s very sweet but is extremely shy. He walks okay on a leash and shows no signs of aggression. This sweetheart would do best in a home with a medium level of household activity. He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations.

If you are interested in meeting Pinto, please call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com. Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.