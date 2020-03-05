Shelter Pet of the Week: Oliver

MEET OLIVER!

This week’s shelter pet is Oliver, a 2- year-old domestic short haired cat waiting patiently at Kent Animal Shelter for his furever home. Oliver is good with everything and everyone. He loves kids and other cats, but can be a little shy when he’s first getting to know you. Come on down to the shelter and spend some time with this sweet boy. You won’t be disappointed!

Oliver comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccines.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Oliver and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com.