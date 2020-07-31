Shelter Pet of the Week: Morty

MEET MORTY!

This week’s featured shelter of the week is Morty, a shy and sweet 10 1/2 year-old Havanese currently being cared for at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Little Morty was found as an unhealthy stray with severe skin infections. He has a long road to get back to normal, but his spirit remains bright and he loves meeting new people. This sweet boy has been neglected but he didn’t let it break him. He needs a home where he can be treated like the prince he is!

Morty will do fine with calm dogs, cats and older children.

If you are interested in meeting Morty, please fill out an adoption application online at www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575