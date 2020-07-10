Shelter Pet of the Week: Jade

MEET A JEWEL NAMED JADE!

This week’s shelter pet is Jade, a two-year-old female domestic shorthair mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Jade was trapped along with her kittens as part of the shelter’s trap/neuter/release program. She instantly showed her affectionate side and trust for the staff and volunteers. Jade is a little ball of love, serving up sweetness to everyone she meets. She would do well in a home with children, making her a great family pet!

If you are interested in meeting Jade, please fill out an adoption application online at www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.