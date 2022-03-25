Shelter Pet of the Week: Darcy

This week’s featured shelter pet is Darcy who is available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This sweetheart was found by a good Samaritan as a stray. She is estimated to be around two years old and is spayed.

“We do not know what happened to make Darcy find herself homeless, but we know she desperately wants a family of her own. She loves to get affection and would prefer a quiet home with other quiet demeanor pets,” said Smithtown Animal Shelter Supervisor Leigh Wixson.

If you would like to meet Darcy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.