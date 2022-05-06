Shelter Pet of the Week: Chrysta

MEET CHRYSTA!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Chrysta, a 2-year-old domestic medium hair beauty, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Chrysta is a gorgeous and outgoing cat with luxurious whiskers. She is very affectionate when it suits her; the rest of the time she prefers to be admired from a respectable distance. She is playful and feisty and will need a home that understands she can be as spicy as she is sweet.

If you would like to meet Chrysta, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com for more information..