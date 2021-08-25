Shelter Pet of the Week: Betty Boop

1 of 5

MEET BETTY BOOP!

Betty Boop is a nine to ten year-old Female Pit Bull Terrier Mix at the Smithtown Animal Shelter who is a total sweetheart! She is a very calm and low-key couch potato who absolutely loves people and attaches to them very easily. She would love nothing more than to spend her golden years snuggled up with her favorite person, lulling them to sleep with her adorable snore. Betty has significant arthritis in her hips and knees, and will need a home that can help her manage this issue by giving her medications twice a day. Her ideal home will be an adult-only home without any other dogs or cats.

If you are interested in meeting Betty Boop, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and Dog Walk trail. Family Pet Meet and Greets and at home interactions are also welcome and an integral part of the adoption process.

Foster Opportunity:

If you have no other pets or young children at home, and are looking for a way to serve your community, please consider signing up to be a foster. Foster parents provide temporary care for cats, kittens, and dogs in their own homes. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for extended periods of time.

Download the Foster Application at:

https://www.smithtownny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4325/Foster-Application

Thinking About Adoption:

The Smithtown Animal Shelter’s primary concern is finding the perfect home for each animal that finds his/her way to us. The Animal Control Officers and Kennel Attendants at the Smithtown Animal Shelter will go out of their way to ensure both the rescued and rescuer are made for one another.

Residents who have other pets can arrange to bring your four-legged family member to the shelter or set up an at home meet & greet to see how your prospective family member does with other family, pets and the household itself. Please allow yourself an hour minimum to meet with your potential new family member.

Hours at the Smithtown Animal Shelter are currently Monday – Saturday 10AM – 3PM. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings: by appointment only).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is open to the public, however, they continue to practice social distancing in their facility and indoor mask guidelines. To inquire about the Pet of the Week or to meet your potential soulmate, please call the Smithtown Animal Shelter at 631-360-7575.

Photos courtesy of the Smithtown Animal Shelter