Shelter Pet of the Week: Angel

MEET ANGEL!

This week’s shelter pet is Angel, a 7 year old Blue Nosed Pit Bull that has been at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for 2.5 years. Affectionate and goofy. Angel adores most people, car rides, destroying stuffed animals and, above all, FOOD!

Angel is a very dominant dog that needs a bully breed savvy owner that can provide her with some structure. She would do best in a home with no other pets.

She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Angel, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.