Shed the Meds event heads to Emma Clark Library Dec. 6

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Shed the Meds event on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. Members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand in the historic section of the library to properly dispose of unused medications. Proper disposal is essential to protect the environment and ensure that old drugs don’t end up in the wrong hands. There is no registration required and all are welcome.

Please note: The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office cannot accept any liquids, needles, creams, or ointments of any kind. They are only accepting unused or expired medications from individuals (not large quantities from a doctor’s office or health care facility).

Questions? Call 631-941-4080.