Man killed in single vehicle crash in Medford

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single car crash that killed a man in Medford on Dec. 1.

Kristopher Muller was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup northbound on Hospital Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which crossed over East Woodside Avenue and into a wooded area, where it struck multiple trees, at 9:41 p.m. Muller, 33, of Mastic, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.