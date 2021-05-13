Setauket Artists’ spring exhibit heads to Deepwells Mansion

1 of 4

By Heidi Sutton

As the warmer weather finally arrives on the North Shore, the community is invited to enjoy a spring art exhibit by the Setauket Artists at the historic Deepwells Mansion in St. James. The show opens this Sunday, May 16 with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m.

“The Setauket Artists are thrilled to be invited back to Deepwells,” said the group’s president Irene Ruddock. “We are looking forward to taking a deep and grateful breath for the wonderful opportunity to exhibit our paintings.”

Participating artists include Ross Barbera, Shain Bard, Ron Becker, Joan Bloom, Kyle Blumenthal, Sheila Breck, Joyce Bressler, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Gail L. Chase, Anthony Davis, Bart DeCeglie, Julie Doczi, William A. Dodge, Paul J. Edelson, Marge Governale, William Graf, Melissa Imossi, Anne Katz, Flo Kemp, Karen Kemp, Joanne Liff, John Mansueto, Celeste Mauro, Judith Mausner, Lorraine McCormick, Jane McGraw Teubner, Eleanor Meier, Fred Mendelsohn, Muriel Musarra, Paula Pelletier, Russell Pulick, Jessica Randall, Cathy Rezin, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Irene Ruddock, Oscar Santiago, Carole Link Scinta, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, Angela Stratton, Susan Trawick, Marie Lourdes Velez, Marlene Weinstein, Ellen Winter and Patricia Yantz.

According to Ms. Ruddock, the art group has planned several special events in conjunction with the exhibit.

“This year, we have some private artist studios upstairs which is exciting! Artists such as Al Candia, Fred Mendelsohn, and Rob Roehrig are exhibiting additional paintings as well as joining us in the show,” she said.

In addition there will be a gift shop featuring pottery by Russell Pulick and jewelry by Jessica Randall and Ross Barbera. Smaller works, cards, and books written by the artists will also be available and three paintings will be raffled off.

“We welcome the public to the opening reception on Sunday, May 16 to enjoy some light refreshments, view the paintings, meet the artists and to stroll the beautiful grounds of Deepwells Mansion,” added Ms. Ruddock.

The Setauket Artists’ Spring Art Exhibit will be held at Deepwells Mansion, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James from May 16 to June 6. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday. Visit www.setauketartists.com for additional exhibit events. COVID restrictions apply. For more information, call 631-365-1312 or email [email protected]