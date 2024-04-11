Senior Social Club kicks off new season at Long Island Game Farm

The Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability will kick off a new season of the Senior Social Club at Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd. in Manorville on Friday April 12. Senior citizens (65 years+) can visit the animals, explore the trails, attend a presentation in Woodland Hall, and enjoy a beverage and snacks with fellow seniors. This event will take place on the second and fourth Friday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

“We’re excited to bring back our Senior Social Club for another season,” shares Long Island Game Farm

president Melinda Novak. “We introduced this program last year and it was a hit! Now working with our new

nonprofit arm, the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, we can expand our educational programming across

the game farm. It’s very special to have a social club for our senior community and offer ways for them to

connect with nature, animals, and each other.”

Each week guests will begin by exploring the grounds, visiting animals, and learning more about the various

species at the game farm. A presentation in Woodland Hall will follow, with topics varying each week from

rescued animals to wonders of wool, birding to nature photography, and more.

Tickets are $10 per person and for seniors only. Please do not bring grandchildren. Pets are not allowed. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 631-878-6644. Learn more at wildlifesustainability.org/events.