Senior residents wanted to craft items for Smithtown’s Tender Years Treasury event

The Smithtown Senior Citizens and Smithtown Recreation Departments are looking for crafters for the Tender Years Treasury event on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Department, located at 420 Middle Country Road in Smithtown.

The Tender Years Treasury is an award-winning program for children, hosted by the Senior Citizens Department and the Recreation Department. Senior residents of the Town of Smithtown create handmade items for this event. These items are then available for purchase at $5 and under. Popular items available include jewelry, scarves, hats, wreaths, ornaments, pot holders, key chains, etc. There is no charge for crafters tables, and all monies collected belong to the crafter.

For further information, call Patty or Mae at the Senior Citizens Department at 631-360-7616.