Mather Hospital launches Certified Nursing Assistant training and employment program

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has announced a new free training program for Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA) that will pay students during their training and guarantee them a position at the hospital upon successful completion of the course and New York State certification exam.

“Today’s healthcare workforce shortage is not just a regional or statewide issue; it is a global concern that presents challenges for patient care delivery. There is a significant shortage of ancillary support staff such as CNAs, who are needed to assist our professional healthcare team in delivering the care that we are committed to providing to our community residents,” said Mather Hospital CNO/ VP for Nursing Marie Mulligan, PhD, RN.

“Individuals who successfully complete the four-week program and pass the New York State CNA exam will be offered entry level healthcare jobs. Participants who successfully complete the Certified Nursing Assistant program will have employment and benefits that will open opportunities for them to advance in their healthcare careers,” she said.

John R. Balcuk, MSN, RN, NPD-BC, Assistant Director of Nursing Talent, Nursing Recruitment and Retention, said the program will follow the American Red Cross training program, but instead of being an online course, students will learn in-person at the hospital. The trainees will be paid as Safety Care Associates – a new position at the hospital – and will meet their required 30 hours of clinical experience with patients in the hospital’s Transitional Care Unit.

The program, named the Mather Assistant Nurse Institute, will utilize supplemental curriculum designed by the American Red Cross that is used nationwide to train CNA’s. Trainees will learn from Mather Hospital’s clinical nurse educators who are trained American Red Cross CNA program instructors.

The program is scheduled to begin in November. Anyone interested should contact Balcuk at 631-473-1320, ext. 5636, or [email protected]