Senior night is one for the ages for the Lady Tigers

1 of 8

By Steven Zaitz

The Northport girls basketball team had a senior night to remember on Friday, Feb. 9.

Not only were the graduating seniors, who were playing in their final regular-season home game, feted with teary speeches and flower bouquets from coaches, they completed a fourth quarter comeback that will not soon be forgotten.

Trailing 48-34 entering the final eight minutes of play, Northport, and in particular senior captain Kennedy Radziul, went on a 22-7 tear to beat North Babylon 56-55. The Lady Bulldogs have Suffolk County’s leading scorer on their roster, and she was every bit of that, scoring 35 points, but only 4 of which came in the fourth quarter. Radziul had 15 in that quarter and 20 total for the game.

With the score 55-54 in favor of North Babylon, Radziul, who has played for four years on the Lady Tiger varsity team, hit two free throws with 35 seconds left. These would be the final two points of the night for either team.

Fellow senior Brooke Kershow had 9 points and sophomore Grace Gilmartin had 8 off the bench as the Lady Tigers improved their record to 11-2 in League II play. Their only losses have come against the first place and undefeated Commack Lady Cougars, who are 13-0 at the time of this writing.

— Photos by Steven Zaitz