Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Manorville

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously

injured a motorist in Manorville on Feb. 16.

John Boocock was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Barnes Road near Moriches-Middle

Island Road when he lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a fire

hydrant and overturned at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Boocock, 26, of Mastic Beach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call

the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.