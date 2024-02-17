Boutique fitness studio BODY20 officially opens in Miller Place

On February 2, Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Mt. Sinai Miller Place Chamber of Commerce President Holly Bottiglieri helped celebrate the grand opening of BODY20, the new boutique fitness studio located at 275 Route 25A, Suite 28, Route 25A in Miller Place, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

BODY20 is a personalized, technology-based workout experience that creates up to 150 times more muscle contractions versus conventional training. Combined with their personalized workout experience, results are achieved in just 20 minutes that would require hours in a traditional gym.

“I am happy to welcome Body20 to Miller Place and I encourage everyone to stop in meet the staff and see what they have to offer. It’s a great addition to the community and I wish them the best of luck,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

Pictured from left is Eva Zherberlyaeva (employee); Gianna Marfoglio (employee); Maureen Bond (Mt Sinai Miller Place Chamber) Yvonne Levine (employee); Jim Carlson (Owner), Connie Marfoglio (employee); Holly Bottiglieri (Mt. Sinai Miller Place Chamber President); Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Jade Noll (employee).

The studio is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays. For more information, call 631-683-3543.