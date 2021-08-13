Senior dogs at Huntington’s Little Shelter fetch grant

Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Huntington are among the winners.

Little Shelter is one of 77 animal welfare groups chosen from 266 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $616,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 13-year-old Muppet the veterinary and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said David Ceely of Little Shelter. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 13 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided $3.1 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Little Shelter make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs on Long Island are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Little Shelter.”

Little Shelter is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter located at33 Warner Road in Huntington and has been dedicated to saving abandoned dogs and cats and placing them in loving homes since 1927. Age, physical condition, and socialization issues are never criteria for rescuing a dog or cat whose life is in jeopardy.https://www.littleshelter.org/

The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. For details, please visit https://www.greymuzzle.org/

For more information, please visit https://www.littleshelter.org/ or call 631-368-8770 x 21