Comsewogue’s latest updates as the school year approaches

By Deniz Yildirim

New school year, new(er) schools!

The Comsewogue School District is working hard to get ready for the 2021 school year with some major updates.

A state-mandated five-year building conditions (and recommended improvements) report was unanimously accepted by the Comsewogue School District Board of Education on March 5, 2018.

In an effort to improve district facilities, construction is underway to improve health, safety and infrastructure.

According to the school’s website the proposed bond will secure “facility improvements [which will] preserve the integrity of the school buildings, address repairs, improve instructional resources for all and upgrade athletic facilities.”

Come September, students will find new art rooms, smoother curbsides and new classroom cabinets.

“I’m pleased with the progress” said Jennifer Quinn, superintendent of schools. “But we still have a lot of work to do.”

The art room at Terryville Road Elementary School has been completely gutted and supplies have been weeded, organized and await new storage shelves.

“After the challenges of last year, a new art room for students to be creative is just what we need,” said Terryville principal Annemarie Sciove.

Parking lot renovations at the high school, a new lobby at JFK Middle School and additional receptacles at Clinton Avenue Elementary School are among some of the specific projects underway this summer.

Comsewogue regularly posts updates on Instagram and the school website so community members can see what’s happening.

“It’s important to share our work and let the community know what’s happening with our schools,” said Don Heberer, administrator for instructional technologies and overseer of the school’s website.

More pictures, videos and detailed information including comprehensive facts and figures can be found on comsewogue.k12.ny.us.

Deniz Yildirim is a librarian at the Terryville Road Elementary School.