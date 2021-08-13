Video: Baked Lemon Donut recipe

A Lemon Delight for Any Occasion

(Culinary.net) Sweets with enhanced fruit flavors are often among the best of the best when it comes to family treats. Fruit can add levels of sweet, tart or even citrus flavor to all kinds of recipes.

From grapefruit to berries and lemons, there are a variety of fruits that can take your delightful desserts to the next level of flavor.

For example, these Baked Lemon Donuts are a unique dessert that can double as a sweet, fruity breakfast. Delicious and packed with lemon zest, they are coated in a lemon-sugar topping for a burst of lemon in every bite.

The end result is fluffy little donuts that are filled with light and scrumptious lemon flavor and covered with lemon sugar for a hard-to-resist lemony treat.

Late night or early morning, these donuts can leave you – as well as anyone you choose to share them with – craving “just one more.”

Find more unique recipes at Culinary.net.

Baked Lemon Donuts

YIELD: Serves 12

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour

3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Lemon Sugar Topping:

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 cup butter, melted

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F.

In large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Add buttermilk, eggs, butter, lemon juice, vanilla extract and lemon zest. Stir until combined.

Pipe batter into donut pan.

Bake 9 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

To make topping: In bowl, combine sugar with lemon zest. In separate bowl, place melted butter.

Place donut face down in melted butter then face down in lemon sugar topping. Repeat with all donuts.

Watch video here: