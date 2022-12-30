Selden man killed after vehicle crashes into house Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man after his vehicle crashed into a house in Center Moriches on Dec. 30. William Zeliniski was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van when the vehicle left the road and struck the side of 129 Frowein Road at 9:25 a.m. Zeliniski, 59, of Selden, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. The passenger in the van and the occupants in the house were not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.