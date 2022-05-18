School budgets pass, majority of incumbents retain seats throughout town

Along the North Shore of the Town of Huntington, the majority of residents who turned out to vote May 17 in school elections approved their district’s budgets. They also voted incumbents back in to retain their seats on the boards of education, except in Cold Spring Harbor.

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District

Cold Spring Harbor school district residents passed a $73,420,423 budget, 817 to 276. The budget reflects a $1,403,005 increase from the 2021-22 budget of $72,017,418 and reflects a 1.64% tax levy which is below the cap.

Incumbent and current president Amelia Walsh Brogan lost her seat with 496 votes. Incumbent Julie Starrett did not seek reelection.

Alex Whelehan, 888 votes, and Bruce Sullivan, 648, will be joining the board as new trustees.

Commack Union Free School District

The $ 214,645,326 budget for 2022-23 was passed with 2,392 votes. There were 815 who voted “no.” Proposition 2 to decrease transportation limits in grades three through five from 1/2 mile to a 1/4 mile was also passed, 2,376 to 814.

The budget for next academic year is an increase of 4.64% over last year. This will result in a tax levy increase of 1.95%, under the tax cap of 3.82%. This includes a state aid package of $43 million.

Incumbents Steven Hartman and Justin Varughese retained their seats with 2,277 and 2,247 votes, respectively. Newcomers Pauline Fidalgo received 877 and Christopher Jurkovic 893.

Elwood Union Free School District

The $69,181,071 budget for the new academic year was passed in Elwood, 804 to 396. The dollar amount reflects a $2,267,492 increase and 3.39% increase over the previous budget of $66,913,579. The budget represents a tax levy increase of 2.9% which is under the district’s allowable tax levy of 3.4%.

Incumbent Deborah Weiss retains her seat with 965 votes. Local student Sean Camas received 183 votes

Harborfields Central School District

In Harborfields, residents approved the $92,895,995 budget, 1,655-353. The budget is $2,579,731 more than the 2021-22 budget of $90,316,264, which comes to a 2.86% increase. The budget is within the district’s allowed tax levy increase of 2.28%.

Incumbents Hansen Lee and Colleen Wolcott retained their seats with 1,490 and 1,530 votes, respectively. Challenger David Balistreri received 603 votes.

Huntington Union Free School District

The $142,968,343 Huntington school district budget passed with 834 “yes” votes and 150 voters saying “no.” The approved budget will be an increase of 2.62% over the current spending plan. However, it does not raise the tax levy. According to the district’s website, the lack of an increase to the tax levy is due to a $4,087,007 increase in state aid to $26,253,748, low debt and the district lessening expenditures.

Two capital reserve propositions passed, 860-117 and 854-124.

Incumbents Bill Dwyer and Michele Kustera ran unopposed with 823 and 838 votes, respectively.

Northport-East Northport Union Free School District

Residents approved the $177,856,084 Northport-East Northport budget, 2,285-1,674. They also passed proposition 2, by 2,983-958, to authorize $5,694,660 to be used for building projects including HVAC renovations, asbestos abatement and replacement of bleachers at Northport High School.

The approved budget represents a budget-to-budget increase of 1.81%. The tax levy increase is 0.61%, which involves an additional sum to average taxpayers of $49.79.

Incumbents Larry Licopoli, Allison Noonan and Thomas Loughran retained their seats on the board with 2,528, 2,676 and 2,729 votes, respectively. Challenger Frank Labate received 1,754.