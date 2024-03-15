SCCC’s Flecker Gallery hosts High School Art Exhibition March 18 to April 1

Suffolk County Community College’s Flecker Gallery, 533 College Road, Selden will host a High School Art Exhibition featuring the young talent of Suffolk County high school students. The exhibition will take place from March 18 through April 1. A reception and award ceremony will take place on March 21 from 5-7 p.m. The awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

There will be awards for best of show, as well as additional awards for best 2D, 3D, and digital art. The following high schools that will be included in the exhibition: Patchogue Medford, Centereach, Mount Sinai, Rocky Point, Newfield, Sayville, Islip, Stony Brook, William Floyd, Sachem North, Sachem East, Comsewogue and Longwood. The art work will include submissions from students in the ninth through twelfth grade. All Mediums are accepted including painting, photography, collage, and drawing, sculpture, digital art and time-based media.

About Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk County Community College is the largest community college in the State University of New York (SUNY) system, enrolling approximately 21,000 students at its three campuses in Selden, Brentwood and Riverhead. Suffolk offers the Associate in Arts (A.A.), Associate in Science (A.S.), and Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degrees, as well as a variety of certificate programs. Offering affordable college tuition, a highly respected Honors program, workforce training programs, extensive extracurricular activities, championship athletic teams, and numerous transfer programs, Suffolk is a first-choice college for Long Island students. Visit us online at sunysuffolk.edu.